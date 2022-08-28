Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 65,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 179,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Oriental Culture Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oriental Culture

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oriental Culture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Oriental Culture worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oriental Culture Company Profile

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

