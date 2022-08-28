PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.21.

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. Barclays cut their target price on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after buying an additional 547,399 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,892,000 after buying an additional 116,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,140,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Down 4.7 %

PHM stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

