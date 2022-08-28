Hunter Technology (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Stock Price Down 20.3%

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF – Get Rating) shares fell 20.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Hunter Technology Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

Hunter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hunter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.