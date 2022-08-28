Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Shares Down 3.4%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 178,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 139,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Exro Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

Exro Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.