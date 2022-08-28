Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Shares Down 12.8%

Shares of Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) dropped 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Till Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76.

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, vanadium, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property; and option interest in the Carlin Vanadium property located in Nevada, the United States.

