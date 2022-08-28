Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.89. 567,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,743,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Marin Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

