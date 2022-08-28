Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.89. 567,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,743,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Marin Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.
