Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Trading Down 3.4%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.68. 294,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 511,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAMF. Craig Hallum cut shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.