Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 800 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,344.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,524. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 300 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $42.36 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 286,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after buying an additional 165,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

