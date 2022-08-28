Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 800 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Formula One Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 300 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Shares of FWONA opened at $62.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Formula One Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.