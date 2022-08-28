Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 800 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 300 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Down 2.5 %

BATRA opened at $28.37 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $292.61 million, a P/E ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,482,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,436,000 after purchasing an additional 248,067 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 598,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,231,000 after buying an additional 73,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Articles

