Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Insider Purchases $45,777.32 in Stock

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) insider Henry Ji acquired 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $45,777.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,088,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,339.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Henry Ji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Henry Ji acquired 10,000 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

