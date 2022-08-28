Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Insider Buys A$25,075.60 in Stock

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Rating) insider Lachlan Edwards purchased 7,645 shares of Hotel Property Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.28 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,075.60 ($17,535.38).

Lachlan Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Lachlan Edwards purchased 7,465 shares of Hotel Property Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.35 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.29 ($17,482.72).

Hotel Property Investments Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

Hotel Property Investments Increases Dividend

Hotel Property Investments Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Hotel Property Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Hotel Property Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

(Get Rating)

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (QVC), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.

