Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) Director Sells $40,710.00 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RH stock opened at $266.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $733.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RH shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in RH by 544.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,259,000 after acquiring an additional 36,664 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in RH by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in RH by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in RH by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in RH by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

