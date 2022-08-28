Michelle M. Mccarthy Sells 468 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $24,204.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,550.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Mercury Systems stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.28, a P/E/G ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.79. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 277.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mercury Systems Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

