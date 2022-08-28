Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Director Buys $24,961.82 in Stock

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) Director William P. Phelan purchased 7,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $24,961.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 333,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,906.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNH opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 63.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soluna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,065,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Soluna in the 1st quarter valued at $1,961,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Soluna in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Soluna in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Soluna in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Soluna from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

