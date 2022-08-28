Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) Insider Buys A$45,430.08 in Stock

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG – Get Rating) insider Alastair Provan bought 40,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,430.08 ($31,769.29).

Alastair Provan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Alastair Provan bought 18,387 shares of Bell Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,961.18 ($14,658.17).

Bell Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22.

Bell Financial Group Cuts Dividend

Bell Financial Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Bell Financial Group Limited provides online broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through four segments: Technology & Platforms, Products & Services, Retail, and Institutional. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.

