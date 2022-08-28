Insider Buying: Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Purchases $26,800.00 in Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 40,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,503,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,659.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stryve Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.54. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $1,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $705,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

