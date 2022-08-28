Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $43,027.20 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $43,027.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,359,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,386,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $231.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $350.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

