Insider Buying: Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Buys $40,200.00 in Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,181.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Home Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. Analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

HBCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

