Kevin M. Curley Purchases 750 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) EVP Kevin M. Curley purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $25,590.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 29,115 shares in the company, valued at $993,403.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $34.33 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $656.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $47.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 36.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRST has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.