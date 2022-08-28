Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Sells 878 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) VP Sergio Mancilla sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $24,750.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,985.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

FDP opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.55. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.11%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDP shares. StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.