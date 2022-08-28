GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 6,129 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Copa were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,754,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Copa by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,023,000 after acquiring an additional 647,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth $197,875,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Copa by 9,033.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,404 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,266,000 after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPA stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $97.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Copa

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

