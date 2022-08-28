NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,789,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

NuVasive Stock Down 7.1 %

NuVasive Profile

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $64.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60.

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.