ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 817 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSB. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SouthState by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in SouthState during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $25,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,491.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $25,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,398 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $80.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

