ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of U. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after buying an additional 45,865 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,451,000 after buying an additional 113,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Unity Software by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on U. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $210.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $225,021.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,633,482.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,024 shares of company stock worth $781,449 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.