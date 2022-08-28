TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 58,476 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,476 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Liberty Energy worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial lifted their target price on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

In other Liberty Energy news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 196,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,428,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,791,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 196,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,121,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,013,880. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,563.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.