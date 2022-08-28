Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CFO Sells $47,075.00 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $47,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrik Jeanmonod also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

CTKB stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -645.50. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 477,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 52,587 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 30.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after buying an additional 405,162 shares during the period. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.