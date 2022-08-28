Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Declines By 29.3%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the July 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.89.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.
