Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Declines By 29.3%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the July 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.89.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Increases Dividend

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.9194 per share. This is a boost from ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.44%.

(Get Rating)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.