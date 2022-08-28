CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $128.00 at UBS Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.73.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CF opened at $118.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average of $94.44. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,168 shares of company stock worth $18,709,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 560.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 140,278 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CF Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.