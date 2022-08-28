Short Interest in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Decreases By 29.3%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the July 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 885,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on DermTech from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DermTech from $48.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on DermTech from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DermTech
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in DermTech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DermTech Stock Down 5.5 %
DermTech Company Profile
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
