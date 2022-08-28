Short Interest in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Decreases By 29.3%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the July 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 885,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on DermTech from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DermTech from $48.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on DermTech from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get DermTech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DermTech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in DermTech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech Stock Down 5.5 %

DermTech Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.40. DermTech has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

(Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.