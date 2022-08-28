Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Update

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the July 31st total of 25,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
A number of brokerages have commented on FUSN. William Blair initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
In related news, Director Steven Gannon acquired 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $90,132.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,492. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
FUSN stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 17.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $9.50.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a negative net margin of 3,647.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
