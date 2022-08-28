iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Up 33.9% in August

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the July 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BGRN opened at $47.99 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.
