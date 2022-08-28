iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Up 33.9% in August

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the July 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BGRN opened at $47.99 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 33,951 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000.

