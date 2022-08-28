Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the July 31st total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,989,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global Trading Down 6.9 %

HZN stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Global ( NYSE:HZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Horizon Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.