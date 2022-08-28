American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Up 34.0% in August

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the July 31st total of 6,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $53.00 on Friday. American International Group has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 53,013 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

