Short Interest in FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Decreases By 29.6%

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of FGI opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. FGI Industries has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.25.
FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FGI Industries will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
