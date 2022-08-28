Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Up 34.0% in August

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the July 31st total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOGZ. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dogness (International) by 18.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dogness (International) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 168,076 shares in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dogness (International) stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Dogness has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

