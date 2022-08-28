Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Short Interest Update

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kismet Acquisition Two Price Performance

NASDAQ:KAII opened at $9.89 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Two has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kismet Acquisition Two

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAII. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Kismet Acquisition Two by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 82,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Kismet Acquisition Two by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

About Kismet Acquisition Two

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

