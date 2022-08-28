Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Short Interest Update

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 25,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:ADEX opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adit EdTech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. RPO LLC increased its holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 199.3% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 1,197,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after buying an additional 797,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 54.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 380,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Company Profile

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

