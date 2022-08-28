Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Update

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Royal Boskalis Westminster to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Royal Boskalis Westminster alerts:

Royal Boskalis Westminster Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KKWFF opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $32.18.

Royal Boskalis Westminster Company Profile

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services. This segment also extracts raw materials; designs, prepares, and executes civil infra works, including the construction of roads and railroads, bridges, dams, viaducts, and tunnels; performs specialist works, such as soil improvement and land remediation; and operates as a contractor of dry infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.