Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTW. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

