State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 10,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,664,000 after acquiring an additional 285,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,506,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,406,000 after acquiring an additional 176,888 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,073,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,012,000 after acquiring an additional 76,957 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,445,000 after acquiring an additional 637,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,191,000 after acquiring an additional 497,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of HALO opened at $40.29 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The business had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

