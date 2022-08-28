State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at $636,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,734,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 92,224 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $67,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MLI stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $70.38.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.58%.

MLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

