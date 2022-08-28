30,000 Shares in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 47,769 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $549,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SIGI opened at $80.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $94.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.02.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

