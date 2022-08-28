State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 643.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IDACORP by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,944,000 after buying an additional 76,430 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in IDACORP by 38.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 22.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in IDACORP by 0.6% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 32,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NYSE:IDA opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.47. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.03%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

