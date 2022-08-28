Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,052 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $18,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

RPG opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.69 and its 200 day moving average is $165.99. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $141.18 and a 12-month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

