State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth $32,030,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $13,615,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 971,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,464,000 after purchasing an additional 89,681 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Insider Activity

SPS Commerce Trading Down 3.0 %

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $124.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.98. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.41 and a beta of 0.77.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.