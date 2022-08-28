Raymond James & Associates Has $19.56 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 711,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,799 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $19,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,724.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HR opened at $25.32 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

