Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,247 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hologic were worth $20,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 526.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 361,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,164 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 662,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,706,000 after purchasing an additional 137,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $67.71 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.84.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. Hologic’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

