BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,161,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,838 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $21,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDJ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BDJ opened at $9.43 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.