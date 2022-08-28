Raymond James & Associates Purchases 235,682 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,187,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,682 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $19,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.